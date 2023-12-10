Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,970 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
