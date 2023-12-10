Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE ESNT opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

