Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.85.

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Shopify has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,113,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $648,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

