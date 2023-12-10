AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MITT. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

