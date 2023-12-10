UBS Group Begins Coverage on Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

