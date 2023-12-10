UBS Group Initiates Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

