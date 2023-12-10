National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NWLI opened at $482.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $215.41 and a one year high of $488.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.82.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

