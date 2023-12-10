Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,697 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,421 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 42.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,408,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,742 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

