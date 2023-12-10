agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of AGL opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. agilon health has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

