FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSV. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $163.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $164.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in FirstService by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.