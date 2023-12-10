Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

