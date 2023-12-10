StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 5.8 %

CJJD stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

