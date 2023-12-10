CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CBFV opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

