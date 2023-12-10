Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Athersys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

