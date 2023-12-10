Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
