Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

