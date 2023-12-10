Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

