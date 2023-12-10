Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after buying an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $56,700,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

