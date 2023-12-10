Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE TISI opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
