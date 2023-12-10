Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Team

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.