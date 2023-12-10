Desjardins Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.35.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.3 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.