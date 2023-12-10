Desjardins Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.35.

About Rogers Communications

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$61.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

