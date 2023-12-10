Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.24.

TSE:SU opened at C$41.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.289548 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

