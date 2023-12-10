Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$100.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.19. Shopify has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,331 shares of company stock worth $4,525,381. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.