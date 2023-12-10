Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$116.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$104.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$112.08.

Stantec Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$106.33.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1757504 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

