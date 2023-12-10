Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPZ. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2990453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. 35.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.