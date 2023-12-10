StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
NYSE ZVO opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,844.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.