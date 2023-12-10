StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

