OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
OPKO Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.84. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at OPKO Health
Institutional Trading of OPKO Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
