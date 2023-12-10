StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 24.2 %

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

