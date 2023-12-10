Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.