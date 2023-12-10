Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AIRI stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.83.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
