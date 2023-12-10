NiSource (NYSE:NI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NI opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

