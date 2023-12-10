StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

