Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

ABEV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ambev by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

