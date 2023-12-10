Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OPI stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $133.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.19%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.