Insider Selling: Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Stewart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.53), for a total value of £178,800 ($225,843.12).

Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 622 ($7.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The firm has a market cap of £497.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,961.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 423.21.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

