Insider Selling: Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Stewart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.53), for a total value of £178,800 ($225,843.12).
Ashtead Technology Price Performance
Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 622 ($7.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The firm has a market cap of £497.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,961.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 480.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 423.21.
About Ashtead Technology
