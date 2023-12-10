SLC Agrícola Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 14th (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

Shares of SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

Shares of SLC Agrícola stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered SLC Agrícola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

