NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 128,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 52,408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 253,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,922,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

