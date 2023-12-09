Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

AVGO stock traded up $22.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $944.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,966,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $999.87. The company has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $884.45.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

