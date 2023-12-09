Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,922,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,786,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

