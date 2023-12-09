Aspen Grove Capital LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

