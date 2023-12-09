Aspen Grove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.31. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

