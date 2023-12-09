GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

