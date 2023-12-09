GM Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,334 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $422.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $423.37. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.72 and its 200-day moving average is $404.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

