Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 359,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.