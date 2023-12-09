Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $332.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.96. The stock has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.