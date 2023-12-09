Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 612.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,162.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 186,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 171,523 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.02. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

