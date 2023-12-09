Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,090 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,850,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,805,300. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

