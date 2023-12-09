Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $116.83 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $422.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day moving average is $404.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

