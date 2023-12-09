Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

