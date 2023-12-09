Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $158.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

