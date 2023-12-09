Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $422.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $423.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.