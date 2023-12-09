Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $371.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

